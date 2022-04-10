Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $165,090.18 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88.

CNXN opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

