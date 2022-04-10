Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $701.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.68. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
