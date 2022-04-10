Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $701.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.68. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

