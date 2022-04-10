Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EW opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

