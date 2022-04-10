Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,171,715.82 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CPE opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $271,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 16.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $74,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

