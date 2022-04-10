Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $8,876,000.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $6,157,182.60.

On Monday, March 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $5,344,173.21.

On Friday, March 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in California Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.