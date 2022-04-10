Insider Buying: Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Insider Buys 166,666 Shares of Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Rating) insider Jerko Zuvela bought 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,333.20 ($25,062.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 155.27, a current ratio of 155.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Argosy Minerals (Get Rating)
