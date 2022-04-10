Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Inseego has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $367.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

