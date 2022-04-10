Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Stock Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $775,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 77.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

