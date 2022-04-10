Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 11,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,005,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

INFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get Infinera alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Infinera’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.