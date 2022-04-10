Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $10.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Infinera has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

