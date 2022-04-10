Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to post sales of $45.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $47.00 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $191.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $194.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.25 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $209.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 52,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,361. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $450.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Independent Bank by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

