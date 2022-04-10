Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 180,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

