ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 897,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 374,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.