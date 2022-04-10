Ieq Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.