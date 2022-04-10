Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

