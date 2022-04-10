Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,402 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after buying an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,949,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,895,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 479,067 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

