Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $425.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.39 and a 200 day moving average of $480.98. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

