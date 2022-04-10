Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 2,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $4,662,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.99 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

