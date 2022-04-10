Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Velo3D stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

