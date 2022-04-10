Ieq Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.61.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

