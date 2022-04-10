Ieq Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 54.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,594,000 after buying an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

NYSE STE opened at $249.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

