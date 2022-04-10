Ieq Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.