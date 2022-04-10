Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $281.06 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.43 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.71.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

