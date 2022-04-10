Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Idle (IDLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $482,835.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.22 or 0.07587061 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.49 or 0.99930872 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,488,104 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

