Idavoll Network Hits Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.08 or 0.07653472 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.15 or 0.99913197 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

