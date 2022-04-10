IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.57. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 3,940,335 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $31,851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

