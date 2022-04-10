IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of IAA worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAA by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 362,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IAA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in IAA by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in IAA by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

