iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$87.85 Average PT from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,520.

IAG stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$73.85. 209,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,511. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$7.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$63.97 and a 1 year high of C$85.25.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

