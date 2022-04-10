i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 140,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $854.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.