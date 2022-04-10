I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 6.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 10,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,429,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 126.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $24,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

