HYCON Market Cap Reaches $713,550.94 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $713,550.94 and $462,366.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001740 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047774 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

