Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.94.

Shares of HUM opened at $457.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

