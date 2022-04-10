Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.58 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

