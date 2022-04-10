Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 424,400 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.