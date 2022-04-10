HSBC Upgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Hold

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

