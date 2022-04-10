Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 941

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 933.25 ($12.24).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 767.80 ($10.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 781.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 852.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93).

In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,584.92). Insiders purchased a total of 15,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,788 over the last 90 days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

