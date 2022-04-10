Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $929.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $912.00 million and the highest is $957.10 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
