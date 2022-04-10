Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Reduced by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,410 shares of company stock worth $60,828,912 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

HZNP opened at $113.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

