Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $4,621,830.18 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HZNP opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.