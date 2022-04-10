Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.64 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HON stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,156. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

