Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIXX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. FIX dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

FIXX stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

