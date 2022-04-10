Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by FIX from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of FIXX opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.59.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 399,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Homology Medicines by 604.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Homology Medicines by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

