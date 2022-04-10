Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.08.

HD opened at $311.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

