Hiblocks Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $795,558.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.88 or 0.07625609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.72 or 1.00294807 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.