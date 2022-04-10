Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $331,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 218,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

