Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.21. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 12,801 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

