Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.67.

Shares of HELE traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.41. 313,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,255. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

