HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 85,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,634. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of 105.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

