Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,532,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,151,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 150,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 62,890 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

HCSG opened at $17.89 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

