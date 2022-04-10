Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $432.52

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.52 ($5.67) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.98). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 387 ($5.08), with a volume of 14,055 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £329.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 397.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 26.30 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 7.62%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £5,046.40 ($6,618.23).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

